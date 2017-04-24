Now, Delhi University students to study Chetan Bhagat’s Five Point Someone

The paper also includes works of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter, Alcott’s Little Women, Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express. The paper also includes works of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter, Alcott’s Little Women, Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express.

The students of the University of Delhi will soon study author Chetan Bhagat’s first and bestselling novel Five Point Someone. The second-year undergraduate students will pursue this novel in the Popular Literature paper in the Generic Elective offered under the Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS).

The paper is meant for non-English (Hons) students. Under CBCS, students from any stream who wish to take English as their elective subject can opt for Popular Fiction paper. However, the teaching community doesn’t seems happy with the novel’s inclusion.

“Popular literature has its own integrity. Does Five Point Someone really fix the paradigm of popular literature? The book might be a bestseller but the text is weak and doesn’t touch that level,” said Kuljeet Singh, Khalsa College teacher.

The paper also includes works of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter, Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women, Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express.

CBCS was implemented in 2015.

Bhagat tweeted that he feels honoured that Delhi University has added his books to their course. He also said that “elitistaan theories trying to diss literary value of his books to their course.”

I wrote a book. Many say it changed Indian literary landscape .But elitists have a problem and label it communal. http://t.co/hjmt516TOF — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 24, 2017

Aamir Khan’s Bollywood flick ‘3 Idiots’ was also inspired by Five Point Someone first published in 2004. The story revolves around three friends in IIT who are dealing with extreme stress of scoring well in their exams.

