Delhi University: SRCC student bags Rs 31 lakh offer

The highest package this placement season has been Rs. 31 LPA offered by the consultancy giant Parthenon- EY The highest package this placement season has been Rs. 31 LPA offered by the consultancy giant Parthenon- EY

The placement season at Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has concluded with over 60 companies participated in the process making over 300 offers. The highest package this placement season has been Rs 31 lakh offered by the consultancy giant Parthenon- EY to a student, as per the press release sent by the college. Apart from the regular recruiters, companies such as FTI Consulting and LEK Consulting marked an increase in the number of offer with packages above Rs 11 lakh.

Recruiters from across various sectors such as consulting, investment banking, marketing, finance and insurance visited the campus this year. The regular recruiters include companies such as Deutsche Bank, Boston Consulting Group, JP Morgan, McKinsey & Company, A.T. Kearney and Bain Capability Centre amongst others. The college saw the increase in the number of internship companies and many companies such as Google, JSW, Deutsche Bank, McKinsey & Company visited the campus for the first time.

Finance and consultancy accounted for a maximum share along with the various profiles in HR, education, marketing and other sectors. The average package offered to students this year is Rs 6 lakh. The college has witnessed another remarkable year with companies rolling out offers crossing a gross worth of more than Rs 15 crore.

The Placement Cell introduced the CV Vetting process last year adding credibility to the information provided by the students to the company. This year, it also introduced a fortnightly newsletter ‘In A Nutshell’ aimed to expand the horizons of knowledge of the students. To digitally integrate the working of its stakeholders, the Cell steps ahead to launch its official website in the upcoming academic session. “It’s exhilarating to see the Cell working successfully to connect to job seekers with the corporate stalwarts, who handpick the selected few and match the requisite knowledge and expertise. I hope we will be able to achieve greater heights in the upcoming years”, says Smita Sharma, convener, placement cell, Shri Ram College of Commerce.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App