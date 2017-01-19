Delhi University: SRCC, Stephens to seek deemed university status

St Stephen College. (Source: St Stephen College. (Source: http://www.ststephensedu.com

Prestigious Delhi University colleges such as SRCC, Ramjas, St Stephens and Hindu college are planning to seek deemed university status. Though the proposals are in very nascent stage but if granted, the status will help them formulate their own rules and decide their own fees structure.

“Few colleges like SRCC, Stephens, Ramjas, Hindu and the ones run by the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee want deemed university status. The Union Human Resource Development Ministry has also formulated some norms for providing more autonomy to colleges but deemed status will give them complete freedom of functioning on their own,” a senior university official said on the condition of anonymity.

“The matter was raised in the Governing Body meeting of the Hindu college and in the later stages proposals will be drafted for seeking the status and the colleges will be required to gain A grade in NAAC accreditation for three consecutive times.

“If this happens, the colleges will not be bound to follow DU rules and there will be no need to seek sanctions from the university for any decision,” he added.

However, the students union might oppose the move as studying in these colleges might become expensive then as the institutions will be free to decide their fee structure like private universities.

