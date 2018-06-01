Delhi University: Six governing body heads write to V-C over election delay

List of candidates for the post of principals of 21 colleges, including Hindu College, must be sent by July 7: DU (Express archive photo) List of candidates for the post of principals of 21 colleges, including Hindu College, must be sent by July 7: DU (Express archive photo)

The chairpersons of the governing bodies of six Delhi University colleges have written to the Vice-Chancellor, stating that the latter’s “office is being used to bypass the DU ordinance and EC resolution to subvert the democratic process of conducting elections”.

The letter comes after the university had called the chairpersons of governing bodies of 21 colleges for a meeting on May 29, in which they were asked to expedite the process of appointing principals to the colleges.

At the meeting, the chairpersons of six Delhi government-funded colleges — Vivekananda, Aurobindo, Kamala Nehru, Gargi, Rajdhani and Bharati — protested the delay and the university’s interference in conducting elections for chairpersons of four colleges.

“When the governing body has no chairman, how can the university instruct on appointment of principals? The governing body is the administrative authority in a college and most decisions are taken by it,” said an official who was part of the meeting. There has been no election to the post of chairperson of the governing bodies of Satyawati College, Lakshmibai College, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies and Swami Shraddhanand College.

The university has said the list of shortlisted candidates for the post of principals of 21 colleges — including Hindu, Hansraj, Motilal Nehru, Kamala Nehru among others — must be sent by July 7.

In the letter, the chairpersons alleged that elections are being delayed as the university/principal wants individuals from the university panel or DU nominees to become chairpersons.

They also alleged the university stopped the election process as the governing bodies do not have enough members — despite EC resolution 51, clause 7, stating that no act or proceeding of the governing body shall be invalidated merely by reason of existence of vacancy or vacancies among its members.

University officials did not respond to calls seeking a comment. The Delhi government has raised this issue repeatedly, alleging that the university is interfering in the election of chairpersons.

