Delhi University set to get 4,000 permanent teachers next year

Security personnel posted outside the University Grants Commission during a protest by teachers. Archive Photo Security personnel posted outside the University Grants Commission during a protest by teachers. Archive Photo

After making appointments of lecturers only on an ad hoc basis for several years, Delhi University is set to hire over 4,000 teachers on a permanent basis in 2017, and will issue advertisements for the posts in January, the Delhi High Court has been informed.

In a report submitted before the court on the issue of appointing teachers to vacant posts, the HRD Ministry has said that at a high-level meeting between officials of the ministry, the University Grants Commission and the Delhi University was held recently.

At the meeting, officials had “agreed” that the “holding of regular selection process, in accordance with the rules and the norms laid down in this behalf, is not only an imperative but is also beneficial — both for the student community as well as the teachers themselves”.

The report was submitted before the bench of Justice J R Midha, in a plea filed in 2001 by a group of teachers appointed in DU as lecturers to teach in the Faculty of Law on ad-hoc basis in 1995.

The court had noted that lecturers appointed “as far back” as 1995 were “still continuing as ad-hoc teachers after more than 21 years”. The petition had originally challenged the practice of making lecturers “appear in the interview of the Selection Committee after every six months, even when the petitioners have been continuing to teach as full-time (ad-hoc) lecturers for many years, as arbitrary, unjust and amounting to harassment and exploitation”.

The case filed by ad-hoc teachers has been pending before the court since 2001, with several of the petitioners retiring or taking other jobs, and withdrawing from the case over the years.

On December 1 this year, the bench had appointed a committee of the secretary, Ministry of HRD, the DU V-C and Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh “to reconsider the present practice and consider framing a fair and reasonable policy in such matters”.