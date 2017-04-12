Delhi University scraps entrance exam proposal, UG admission to be done on cut-off basis

DU admissions: The varsity had last year made admissions online for the undergraduate courses. DU admissions: The varsity had last year made admissions online for the undergraduate courses.

The University of Delhi will not conduct entrance examination for undergraduate courses. While there were reports that DU is mulling to introduce the exams this year, however the varsity has informed the Union Human Resources Development (HRD) Ministry that the admission process will be conducted in old cut-off list system.

In January, PTI reported the varsity is planning to do away with the traditional cut-offs, however they have rolled back the idea. A senior official has said they made certain recommendations but the Delhi University has decided not to go ahead with it as the plan requires more feasibility study before it is placed before the statutory bodies.

To avoid last minute rush, Delhi University is planning to start the admission process in the third week of April, a month ahead of the regular schedule. The online registration form for the undergraduate courses is likely to be available between April 20-25. The result of Class 12 of CBSE and other state boards will be out in May.

The varsity had last year made admissions online for the undergraduate courses. After registering themselves on DU’s admission portal, the students are required to upload “self-attested and scanned” copies of their documents after following the mentioned instructions and then make the payment online.

