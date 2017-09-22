Delhi University: Posters in campus walls irks NGT, notice sent to election officer

North campus at Delhi University. Photo by Tashi Tobgyal North campus at Delhi University. Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

Irked at the continued use of posters on the campus walls of Delhi University despite a ban, the National Green Tribunal today directed the Delhi University’s Chief Election Officer to appear before it. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar passed the order after noting that nobody was present on behalf of the university.

Besides sending a notice, the green panel warned the officer that if he failed to appear before or on October 12, then they have to pay a fine.

It also directed the varsity to file a status report on the action taken against the violators. The NGT was hearing a plea filed by Delhi University law student Nithin Chandran, through advocate Aditya Parolia, against indiscriminate wastage of paper during the students’ body elections.

During the proceedings, Chandran told the tribunal that despite specific direction that no paper in the form of posters or pamphlets will be used for campaigning, there was rampant violation of the order during the elections.

The NGT had earlier warned Delhi University students of rustication if they were found plastering posters on the campus walls or distributing pamphlets ahead of the DUSU elections. It had directed the DU authorities to remove within 24 hours all posters defacing the university properties and said the violators would be fined Rs 5,000 for not abiding by its order.

The tribunal had made it clear that if the students are found violating its directions again, the varsity authorities may even rusticate them. DUSU (Delhi University Students’ Union) elections were held on September 12. Chandran, in his plea before the tribunal, had said that every year in the elections to DUSU and other student bodies, “the quantity of paper wasted in canvassing and campaigning is huge and the damage therein to the environment is irreparable.

“On every election, tonnes of paper are wasted for canvassing by the candidates and their supporters. Wherein, there is no accountability for usage of paper and neither there is any norm or procedure for re-cycling of this waste paper,” it had said.

The petitioner had also cited the Supreme Court’s 2006 order directing universities to implement the recommendations of the J M Lyngdoh committee in their students’ union polls. The committee had recommended prohibition of the use of printed paper and posters for canvassing and suggested the use of hand-made posters in elections.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App