Miranda House inaugurates centre for Northeast studies

A centre for Northeast studies has been inaugurated at Miranda House in the University of Delhi on Monday by Manipur Governor Najma Heptullah. The centre will focus on educational outreach and scientific research in biodiversity and sustainable development in the Northeastern region of the country.

“The centre will create a better research-based understanding of the ethos, challenges and opportunities in the Northeastern states in a culturally sensitive manner,” Heptullah said.

This has been established in association with the Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD). The centre aims to impact policies and development in the Northeast by conducting projects which focus on knowledge production. These projects will be in the form of multimedia documents and publications.

The Delhi University has been at the heart of students protest and activism recently. Miranda house been in the news in January for students protesting against a notification banning selfies, modelling and combing of hair. Students had brought combs to college and shouted slogans demanding that the notice be withdrawn. The college later retracted the notice saying that they were merely suggestions and none of it would be “imposed” on students.

