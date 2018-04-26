DU admissions 2018: Changes in online application process, five-year Journalism course introduced

DU admissions 2018: The programme is scheduled to be conducted between April 27 to 28 from 10 am onwards at the Conference Centre, near Gate Number 4, North Campus. DU admissions 2018: The programme is scheduled to be conducted between April 27 to 28 from 10 am onwards at the Conference Centre, near Gate Number 4, North Campus.

DU admissions 2018: The Delhi University may announce the admission date for the undergraduate programmes next month after the declaration of CBSE, ISC results. This year, the University has made some few changes in the online application process, according to the official release.

DU admissions 2018: New features added in online application process

-The applicant can now register for merit-based as well as the entrance-based courses on the same portal through one application

-As majority of the students apply from CBSE board, the details of an applicant’s marks in XIIth will be automatically captured by the software from the database provided by the CBSE, once a student enters his or her roll number and other details

-Five-year integrated course in Journalism has been added as a new course to the portal

-For admission to sports category, applicants can now upload three best certificates instead of only one. The three certificates have to be uploaded as three separate documents.

The University of Delhi will also conduct a two-day pre-admission interaction and orientation programme beginning from April 27 to familiarise the candidates about the process online registration and admission in the undergraduate courses during 2018-19. The programme is scheduled to be conducted between April 27 to 28 from 10 am onwards at the Conference Centre, near Gate Number 4, North Campus.

