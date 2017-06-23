DU admissions 2017: First cut-off to release today, check at du.ac.in

Candidates applying online registration last year for admission in Delhi University in New Delh. Express archive Candidates applying online registration last year for admission in Delhi University in New Delh. Express archive

The University of Delhi will publish the first cut-off today on its official website – du.ac.in. St Stephens has already released its first cut-off this week and keeping the last year’s trend in mind, this year too, the cut-off will soar. The cut-offs for English (Hons) and Economics (Hons) at the college were the highest — at 98.5 per cent for Commerce students

Last year, the Ramjas College had set the standards at 99.25 per cent for admission into B Com (honours), followed closely by SGTB Khalsa, with a cut-off of 99 per cent for admission into BSc (Honours ) in Electronics. While Ramjas College had a percentage requirement of 97.75 for BCom (Honours) last year, SGTB Khalsa college had pegged their cut-off at 96.33 per cent for BSc in Electronics.

One of the key highlights of previous year was that the Shri Ram College of Commerce, of the 188 admissions approved for the B Com (Honours) course, 129 students were from Tamil Nadu including 33 from one school only.

While the number of students may be unprecedented, the trend of students from state boards of Tamil Nadu and Kerala taking admission in SRCC in particular, and DU in general, began in 2010 when the required cut-off first touched 100 per cent.

The Delhi University had last year released eight cut-off list for admissions to UG courses.

Students have to keep in mind that the DU does not allow multiple admissions by a single candidate. This means that during one admission session, a student can get themselves admitted to only one UG course at only one college at a time. If you take admission in two colleges at once, your admission will be cancelled.

