DU admissions 2017: PG, MPhil, PhD courses registration postponed for the third time

Students at Delhi University. Photo for representation purpose Students at Delhi University. Photo for representation purpose

For the first time this year, the Delhi University (DU) postgraduate/ Mphil /Phd admission registration has been postponed for the third time. When the first notification came the admission was to begin on May 31, then it shifted to June 7 and now it has been shifted to June 12.

Earlier DU had decided to hold the online entrance test for admission, but with opposition from DUSU they decided to hold offline entrance. It is not only this, the university has not notified registration date for entrance based undergraduate programme. The last date for registration is June 20.

DU conducts undergraduate entrance for following:

BA (Hons) Business Economics

Bachelor of Management Studies

BA (Hons) of Financial Investment and Analysis

BA (Hons) Music – Hindustani/Carnatic/ Percussion

BA (Hons) Humanities and Social Science

BTech in IT and mathematical innovation

BSc Physical and Sports Sciences

Bachelor of Elementary and Education

To support students from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of the society, the Delhi University has started free coaching classes for postgraduate admission tests. These classes will be held for duration of about two weeks in the following five disciplines – English, Law, Mathematics, Physics and Zoology. Read | DU admissions 2017: Taken a drop last year? Here’s how to apply. Check here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd