DU admissions 2017: Last day for fifth cut-off extended, sixth cut-off to release on July 22

Those seeking admission in the Delhi University has another reason to cheer as the varsity has extended the undergraduate merit-based admissions for the fifth cut-off list till July 20. Since seats are still vacant, the University will release the sixth cut-off on July 22. The students can apply for admission till July 25 (except Sunday).

In a press note, Delhi University has said that all those students who have registered for admission in this academic year but have not taken admission yet (for any reason) in any of the preceding cut-offs shall also be eligible to apply during this period.

Meanwhile, in a relief to reserved category students, the Delhi University has decided to start another drive of admission. This drive is for SC/ ST, OBC, PwD, CW, Kashmiri migrants and sports category candidates and will begin from July 31 to August 5, 2017.

The cut-off this year remained high and there have been a marginal dip. In the fifth list, Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) demaded 97.5 per cent for the BA (honours) Psychology course. Similarly, the Hindu College’s cut off remains high with 97.25 for BA (honours) Economics. The lowest cut off for the fifth list was at Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) with 45 for BA (Honours) Persian.

