Delhi University colleges to list slots for sports quota admissions

For admission to UG courses under the sports quota this year, students will get to know which position is vacant in each college and can apply accordingly. Earlier, colleges would only specify the number of seats vacant under the sports quota. Now, the university has asked all colleges to provide a list of vacant positions for different sports.

For instance, if a college needs three people for the football team, they must specify if they need a defender, goalkeeper or a midfielder. Admission under the sports quota is held through a fitness test and a trial. Some points are reserved for certificates. Starting this year, students have to upload three certificates during registration.

Some more changes

This year, those who studied under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) at undergraduate level can opt for a Masters in DU in any of the four generic papers they studied during the course. However, officials said they should have studied the same subject in all four papers. For instance, if a Physics (Hons) student has opted for chemistry in all four generic papers, then he/she can pursue an MSc in Chemistry.

Under CBCS, a student studies 14 core papers of the main subject he opts for. For the four generic papers, students can choose from a range of subjects.

“This is also the first year that the university will be conducting admission for CBCS students… and it is as per UGC guidelines,” said Pankaj Garg, a member of the PG science faculty admission committee.

