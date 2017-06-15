Other Delhi University colleges could witness a similar trend

As St Stephen’s College released its cut-off on Wednesday, principals of other DU colleges said there are chances that other institutes could see a dip as well.

Though St Stephen’s has a two-tier process of admission, its cut-off usually suggests the trend in other DU colleges, the principals said. “We are also expecting a 1% decrease in the cut-offs this time. However, the real picture will emerge only after we see the application process and the marks scored by students,” said Manoj Sinha, principal, Aryabhatta College. The first cut-off list for other DU colleges will be released on June 24.

Babli Moitra Saraf, principal of Indraprastha College for Women, said, “The Stephen’s cut-off does not set a benchmark, as they have a different process of admission. We also look into the earlier cut-offs, which kind of sets a precedence.”

Like for St.Stephen’s, the cut-off for most subjects is above 95%, other popular DU colleges are expected to keep the cut-offs at or above 95% for the top courses. “We know that in every board, the number of students scoring 95% and above has increased. Hence, the cut-offs will remain on the higher side,” said a senior university official.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App