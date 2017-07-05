Delhi University admissions round 2: Many colleges almost full, Khalsa College yet to fill 50 seats

Students attend the admission session at Ramjas College. Praveen Khanna Students attend the admission session at Ramjas College. Praveen Khanna

SGTB Khalsa College, which had set the highest cut-offs for most subjects in the first list for admissions to Delhi University’s undergraduate programmes, is yet to fill most of its seats even after admissions closed following the second list Tuesday. The college had significantly dropped its cut-off percentage in many subjects in the second list, after having zero admissions in general category seats on the basis of the first cut-off. Even now, the total number of admissions has not crossed 50, sources said, while other top colleges have filled a majority of their seats and several have closed admissions for various courses.

Even among the 50—odd admissions, most are from the minority community as the college reserves seats for Sikhs. “Most admissions are expected to take place after the third cut-off is released. Percentages will drop further from the second list,” said Nachiketa Singh, a faculty member. The college had dipped its percentages by up to 2% in some courses — much more than is the norm.

Meanwhile, other top colleges have already filled most of their seats. Hindu College has, in fact, ‘over-admitted students’, with more than 870 admissions already done so far for its 752 seats. “This is not unusual because we have supernumerary admissions… In science courses, we see withdrawals when students want to join the engineering council or medical council,” said Anita Vishan, convenor of the admission committee. She said most admissions in the general category were done, but some courses would remain open in the third list.

SRCC has closed admissions for the general category in both B.Com (Hons) and Economics. LSR College, too, will have admissions open in just four courses for the general category. “We will keep Psychology, English, Journalism and Political Science; all other courses are closed for general category. Even in these courses, most seats are filled. We are not going to drop our percentage by more than 0.25 per cent,” said LSR principal Suman Sharma.

Miranda House principal Pratibha Jolly said “around 750-800 out of 1,000” seats had been filled. “We will keep BA Programme open but some courses like Sociology, etc, will be closed,” she said. Daulat Ram College and Kirori Mal College have also filled up 755 out of 1,100 and 655 out of 1,348 seats, respectively.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App