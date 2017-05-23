Delhi University admissions: On Day 1, maximum forms for English and BCom

EVEN AS Delhi University’s (DU) online application process for admissions into undergraduate programmes kicked off at 6 pm on Monday, many complained that the website was not working and guidelines were missing.

The university, however, claimed that at least 6,300 applicants within the first one-and-a-half hours. Most of these applications are for English Honours and BCom Honours courses, the university claimed.

With most guidelines remaining the same, the change that has been implemented this year includes the increase in reservation quota for those with disability from three per cent to five per cent. “The university has increased the reservation in compliance to The Rights of Person with Disabilities Act 2016,” said Gurpreet Singh Tuteja, deputy dean students welfare.

The last date for online registration is June 12 and the first cut-off will be declared on June 20.

