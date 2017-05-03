Delhi University admissions delayed, to take ‘a week or two more’

Photo for representational purpose. Express photo BY Amit Mehra Photo for representational purpose. Express photo BY Amit Mehra

Despite senior administrative officials at Delhi University earlier saying that undergraduate admissions would begin by April-end, the process is yet to begin. Sources said the university is ironing out last-minute glitches, and that it would take “at least a week or two” before admissions start.

While DU admissions usually begin in June, the university had decided to start the process earlier and stretch it till June to avoid a rush towards the end.

“We’re still left with some work to do, including checking websites and servers since the process will be completely online. We need to make sure everything is in order and is functioning properly before we open admissions, otherwise it could lead to chaos. As a result, the admission process has been delayed. We are not sure when exactly admissions will begin, but we need at least a week or two more,” an official, who did not wish to be named, said.

Officials had earlier said that admissions could begin early since there is no major change in the policy or procedure this year. “If at all, there will be very minor changes, and therefore, we don’t need much time to begin the admission process,” sources had told The Indian Express.

DU has junked plans to start entrance tests for courses like Economics and Commerce — as was earlier planned — and has decided to stick to cut-offs instead.

