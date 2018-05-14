DU admissions 2018 commencing tomorrow: Online application, courses offered, fees, exam date, expected cut-off

DU admission 2018: The university may announce admission process on the second week of May DU admission 2018: The university may announce admission process on the second week of May

DU admission 2018: Delhi University (DU) will begin online registration to its undergraduate programmes on May 15, that is, tomorrow, a week earlier than last year. Admissions to postgraduate and MPhil/PhD courses will begin on May 18 and May 20 respectively. “All eligible applicants are informed that the registration process of all the programmes will be completely online for all categories and for all quota. The details of the registration process and subsequent procedure will be available in the Bulletin of Information, which will be available online in downloadable form,” the university registrar said in a statement on Thursday. Only two colleges, St.Stephen’s College and Jesus and Mary College have their separate online admission procedure.

The candidates have the preference to choose various programmes in as many colleges. The candidates have to submit the online application before the last date of the closing of admission procedure, failing can lead to rejection of their application procedure.

The Delhi University offers various undergraduate courses in and it’s colleges are ranked among the top institutes in the country

DU admission 2018: Tentative dates

Undergraduate programmes: May 15, 2018

Post Graduate Programmes: May 18, 2018

Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Security and Law: May 18, 2018

M.Phil/Ph.D Programmes: May 20, 2018

Cut-off: The cut-off can be expected to release on the third or fourth week of June 2018.

Commencement of classes: The classes may start from July-end.

Eligibility criteria

— The candidates have to clear the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (Class 12 or equivale) with minimum marks specified for each programme.

— The candidates have to above 18 and should be an Indian citizen. The NRI, and students of foreign countries have to go through a different admission process.

— The eligibility criteria are same for all the colleges under the central university except St. Stephen’s College and Jesus & Mary College.

Cut-off

Following controversies of higher cut-offs in the previous years, the university may set a lower cut-off for the students. Last year, 100 per cent was the cut-off for some courses in esteemed colleges under the university.

Application fee:

Last year, the appliaction fee for the general/ OBC candidate was Rs 150, Rs 75 for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates.The sports and ECA category candidates had to pay an application fee of Rs 100.

Courses offered:

Arts: B.A. (Hons.) in Arabic, Bengali, English, French, German, Italian, Hindi, Persian, Philosophy, Psychology, Applied Psychology, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Spanish, and Urdu, and BA (General)

Social Sciences: B.A. (Hons.) in Economics, Geography, History, Political Sciences, Social Work, and Sociology.

Applied Social Sciences & Humanities: B.A. (Hons.) in Hindi Patrakarita, Journalism, B.Voc. in Health Care Management, Retail Management & IT, Web Designing, Printing Technology, Banking Operations, Software Development, Advanced Diploma in TV Programme & News Production.

Commerce and Business studies

Bachelor of Commerce

Bachelor of Commerce (Hons.)

Science

Bachelor of Science (Hons.) in Anthropology, Bio-Chemistry, Bio-Medical Science, Biological Sciences, Botany, Chemistry, Electronics, Food Technology, Geology, Home Science, Instrumentation, Microbiology, Physics, Polymer Sciences, Zoology, Mathematics (Hons), Statistics (Hons), Computer Science (Hons)

Bachelor of Science – Applied Physical Sciences (Analytical Methods in Chemistry and Biochemistry), Applied Physical Sciences (Industrial Chemistry), Applied Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, Life Sciences, Bachelor of Science (Pass) – Home Science.

DU admission 2018: Reputed colleges and the courses offered

Hans Raj College- B.A., B. Com and B.Sc.

Hindu College – B.A., B. Com and B.Sc.

Ramjas College – B.A., B. Com and B.Sc.

Shri Ram College of Commerce – B.A. and B. Com

Indraprastha College for Women- B.A., B. Com and B.Sc.

Jesus and Mary College- B.A., B. Com and B.Sc.

St. Stephen’s College- B.A. and B. Sc.

Kirori Mal College- B.A. and B. Sc.

Lady Shri Ram College for Women- B.A., B. Com and B.Sc.

Miranda House- B.A. and B. Sc.

Daulat Ram College-B.A., B. Com and B.Sc.

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce- B.A. and B. Com

Gargi College- B.A., B. Com and B.Sc.

About Delhi University

Established in 1922, Delhi University is one of the renowned university of the country known for its academic standards. The university offered various undergraduate, postgraduate programmes in various colleges under it. This year, the admission process is likely to commence from the last week of May.

