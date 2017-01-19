Delhi: Teacher community voice fear once again

Tuesday’s shocking incident has the teacher community in Delhi feeling unsafe again. The incident comes four months after a teacher was allegedly stabbed to death by two students of a Nangloi school.

Teachers complain the cases of misbehaviour and violence against them are on the rise as teachers are “devalued”. “Everyone is allowed to question a teacher. Students falsely accuse teachers of abuse and an enquiry is ordered… Power has, systematically, been taken away from the teaching community,” said CP Singh, president, Government School Teachers’ Association.

Atishi Marlena, advisor to education minister, however, said, “While it is a very disturbing incident, it is not correct to generalise because then we fall into the danger of creating a class bias. We need to get to the root of the issue.”