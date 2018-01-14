Delhi: Starting July, college course on artificial intelligence

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology-Delhi will advertise for the M.Tech programme in March-April. Express Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology-Delhi will advertise for the M.Tech programme in March-April. Express

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology-Delhi (IIIT-D) is set to start a new M.Tech programme in artificial intelligence at the Infosys Centre for Artificial Intelligence, starting July 2018. The Institute will advertise for the programme in March-April.

The programme, touted to be the first of its kind in the city, will prepare students to work in the industry as well as pursue further research in the subject. The fee structure will be the same as for other courses. The Infosys Centre for Artificial Intelligence was set up in 2016 in partnership with Infosys, which gave a grant of Rs 24 crore. It comprises 12 faculty members.

The course will be spread over four semesters and will take in 20 students. “Usually, our experience is that it takes four semesters for students to complete the course, but it can also be finished in three semesters. We’re planning to take in only 20 students right now. But depending on how the course is received, we will decide further,” said Mayank Vatsa, head of the Infosys Centre for Artificial Intelligence.

“This is a new specialisation that we’re starting apart from data engineering, security and mobile computing. It will be research-oriented and focus on foundations and advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning,” Vatsa said.

“After taking the course, students will be able to recognise and analyse problems related to AI applications, apply pattern recognition, machine learning and artificial intelligence techniques to solve real-world problems.” Vatsa said he was also “hoping that students will get excited about the programme and want to pursue higher studies, and the programme will offer them that flexibility as well”.

IIIT-Delhi was created by the Delhi government through the IIIT Delhi Act, 2007, with the Chancellor of the institute being the Lt-Governor of Delhi.

