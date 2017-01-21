Delhi: Sell jalebis, not nursery seats, Manish Sisodia tells private schools

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (PTI File Photo) Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (PTI File Photo)

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia Friday lashed out at private schools in the city, saying those who wanted to ‘sell’ nursery seats should sell ‘jalebis’ instead. Sisodia made the statement on the day the Delhi High Court pulled up the government for trying to impose its own admission criteria on minority schools. The next hearing in the case will be on Monday.

The government’s nursery admission criteria for 298 private schools, built on government land, says they will have to give priority to applicants who live within 1-6 kilometre radius of the school as their land allotment letters mandate it. The government also did away with any management quota, which was 20 per cent last year.

The schools, including minority institutes, had approached the court against the direction, saying it violated their autonomy.

Alleging that many of the schools built on government land sell nursery seats for Rs 10-15 lakh, Sisodia said, “I am fighting for the parents who fall prey to these teaching shops.”

Admissions in around 1,400 schools have been unaffected.

“Each year this drama is played out and parents are made to suffer. If these changes had to be brought about, why didn’t they declare the new rule six months in advance?” said Kunal Shah, whose daughter will be eligible for nursery admissions.

“We should have the right to decide how we admit students, provided our criteria are fair. The government is trying to enforce a rule that was never enforced till date,” said a member of the Action Committee for Recognised Private Schools.