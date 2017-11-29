Delhi schools stream distribution uneven for science, commerce: Petition in HC

According to the court, there will be a map of government and government-aided schools in Delhi which would list stream availability. According to the court, there will be a map of government and government-aided schools in Delhi which would list stream availability.

The Delhi government was asked on Tuesday to map schools across the city with indication to the availability of science and commerce streams. The Delhi High Court sent this direction after it received a petition alleging that there is “alarmingly uneven distribution” of the streams in schools.

The plea noted that numerous schools in the national capital are part of ‘shadow pockets’ that do not offer science and commerce steams. This triggered the bench of chief justice Gita Mittal and C Hari Shankar to call for information about science and commerce stream availability.

“There are a total of 41 government schools in central Delhi, wherein only 2 schools offer science stream throughout the entire district, whereas in north east district of Delhi, there are as many as 18 schools out of total 38 which offer science stream at intermediate level,” said the plea.

According to the court, there will be a map of government and government-aided schools in Delhi which would list stream availability. The matter will be heard further on February 26, 2018. Both the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the AAP government have been asked to file their responses to the petition.

The Delhi government’s Ramesh Singh submitted during the hearing that there is no complaint from any students or parents about the inability to gain admission at schools in the areas within three km. The plea, on the other had, alleged that there is “non uniformity and ‘cherry-picking’ practice” in the offering of streams to students at the intermediate level in government schools.

“Though there are government educational institutions offering science and commerce streams at intermediate level, the distribution of such schools offering science and commerce streams is alarmingly uneven. It is evident from the government records that there are ‘shadow pockets’ in different regions of Delhi that do not offer science and commerce streams at all, in their academic curriculum,” the plea said.

