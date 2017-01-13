Delhi schools extend winter break for Classes KG to 5

A family dresses up warmly to withstand the cold on a wintry morning in New Delhi. PTI Photo A family dresses up warmly to withstand the cold on a wintry morning in New Delhi. PTI Photo

After Noida, the Delhi schools have been directed to extend the winter break till January 19 due to the chilly weather. The schools run by NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonnment Board and private schools have been asked to take their own call.

Some private schools like Alcohon International are extending their winter break, some of them like DPS RK Puram which have already reopened are suspending primary classes.

Sardar Patel Vidyalaya and Springdales Pusa Road are not making any alterations. “In view of the prevailing cold conditions and weather forecast by meteorological department that the temperature in the capital will dip further in the coming days, it has been decided to extend the winter break for primary classes

(Classes KG to V) from January 16-19 in all government and government aided schools,” a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

“Private schools and education departments of NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board can take requisite action in this regard, as per their own assessment,” the circular added.

In the official circular, DOE has directed the schools to allow full sleeves or full legged clothing even other than school uniform. “The schools are directed to ensure that all the students come to school in full sleeves woollen clothes (long socks, stockings, shoes, gloves, caps and scarf) to protect them from the adverse cold conditions. Students may also be allowed full sleeves/full legged clothing even other than school uniform.”

On January 12, Delhi recorded season’s coldest day so far as it reeled under a severe cold wave with icy winds sweeping across the city and the mercury dipping to a low of 2 degrees Celsius.

Last year as well, Delhi government had directed the schools run by it to suspend primary classes in wake of the chilly weather and private schools to alter their timings.

— with inputs from PTI

