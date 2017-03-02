Delhi Police recruitment 2017: Download admit card for PEMT now

Picture used for representational purpose Picture used for representational purpose

The admit cards for the PEMT of the constable (executive) post (both male and female) have been released by the Delhi police. The candidates can download the admit card from official website — delhipolice.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission which is conducting the exam on March 4 has last year released notification for the recruitment of 4669 Delhi Constable posts. The admit cards are out for only Delhi and Haryana candidates. The aspirants from other states have to wait till the SSC releases other notification.

The candidates can follow the procedure to download their hall tickets.

Steps to download Delhi Police admit card 2017

Go to the official portal of Delhi Police at delhipolice.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitments’ tab

Click on ‘Delhi Police Constable recruitment 2016-Admit Card for PEMT’

A new page will open

Enter your city, registration number, date of birth and captcha

The admit card will appear

Download and take a print out

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PEMT). The Delhi Police will conduct the exam region-wise. After qualifying PEMT, the aspirants will be given a chance to appear for the computer-based written examination.

