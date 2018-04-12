Delhi Police explore if maths, economics paper leak source is same

Three arrested in CBSE paper leak case Three arrested in CBSE paper leak case

The Delhi Police Crime Branch is exploring whether the teacher accused of leaking the Class XII economics paper, ostensibly to help a student, is also involved in the leak of the Class X maths paper, it is learnt.

According to sources in the Crime Branch, the accused teacher, Rakesh Kumar Sharma (40), has been questioned multiple times regarding the various WhatsApp groups where handwritten questions from the economics paper were posted. Rakesh and two others were arrested by a team of the Crime Branch last week from Himachal Pradesh’s Una.

Police had claimed that he leaked the Class XII economics paper to help a girl student. After he made her jot down the questions on a piece of paper, he sent photographs of the paper to a Chandigarh-based relative, and it spread from there, police said.

On Tuesday, a team visited his home in Una and the school where he used to teach. They also questioned members of WhatsApp groups through which the Class X question paper spread. “The chain could connect to Rakesh as this also leads to Chandigarh region,” a source said.

While the Class XII paper will be conducted again, the CBSE has announced it would not conduct a retest for the Class X exam.

