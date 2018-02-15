Delhi nursery admissions 2018: First allotment list expected to be released today

Nursery admissions 2018: Parents will also be able to file their grievances through a redressal system from March 1 to March 7. Parents will also be able to file their grievances through a redressal system from March 1 to March 7.

Delhi nursery admissions 2018: Admissions to nursery classes in 1,700 private schools began on December 27 and today, the first allotment list will be released by these schools. The second allotment list will be out on February 26 as per the schedule and the admission process is expected to end by March 31. Although the list would be put on school notice boards, if the applications are more then the offered seats, the allotment would be done in front of parents. Parents can also keep a watch on the official website of these schools for latest updates.

Admission procedure

The admissions to nursery classes take place through a point system. The total of 100 points are divided into several criteria which differ from school to school. Like most years, almost all schools have maintained that neighbourhood or distance has been allotted more points. However, its figure will differ from school to school. If there is a tie for the seats, there will be a draw of lots.

Although the schools have the freedom, they cannot use certain “discriminatory criteria” such as ‘first born’, ‘special ground’ (parents with proficiency), ‘status of child’ etc, which the government had listed in January 2016.

The schools might later on also release the waiting list for preschool admissions. Parents can file their grievances through a redressal system from March 1 to March 7.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd