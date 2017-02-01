Delhi admission: As locality changes, so do nursery chances

This direction was based on a clause in the land allotment letter, under which the said schools cannot deny admission to those living in the locality or neighbourhood. The government notification has been challenged in court. This direction was based on a clause in the land allotment letter, under which the said schools cannot deny admission to those living in the locality or neighbourhood. The government notification has been challenged in court.

Parents living in north, central and southeast Delhi will have a hard time getting their children admission into a school based only on neighbourhood criteria as these are the three areas which have the least number of private schools built on government land.

The area with most number of private schools built on government land is northwest Delhi — with 99 schools — followed by east Delhi with 62 schools. The Delhi government has said all 298 schools built on government land will have to give priority to applicants living within a 1-6 km radius of the school.

It applies only to 298 schools out of about 1,700 in the city. The remaining 1,400 schools are free to set their own admission criteria provided they are non-discriminatory.

The Delhi HC had asked the Delhi government on Monday if it had mapped the areas to see whether the distribution of the schools was uniform, and if it created problems for parents by creating unequal access.

Officials, however, have said that the government was not trying to curtail the autonomy of private schools, as is their charge, but only implementing the conditions on which the schools were given land.

“The matter is very clear. Schools got land on the condition that they will not refuse admission to children from the neighbourhood. We are not imposing any new conditions, only implementing what the schools had agreed to. If a rule has not been implemented for 20 years, it does not mean it ceases to exist. Even the Supreme Court has held that conditions mentioned in allotment letters should be met,” said a senior government official.

Delhi govt argues case in High Court

If the neighbourhood criteria is relevant for admitting poor and disadvantaged children in nursery, then it cannot be irrelevant or irrational to apply the same to other kids of the same age group, the city government told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.