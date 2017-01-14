Delhi: No principal in half of govt schools

The Delhi government has blamed cases filed by failed candidates and policy changes for deficiency in permanent teachers and principals in government schools in the capital. In an affidavit filed before the Delhi High Court, the government said efforts are being made to engage permanent teachers in schools, but there have been instances where candidates rejected by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) approached the court to get a stay on the recruitment process.

“… the appointing authorities will now issue provisional appointment letters,” says the affidavit, adding that the verification process will be carried out “in six months”.

Admitting that 449 of 946 schools were functioning without a principal, the Delhi government said vice-principals of schools were “functioning in dual capacity as heads” in those schools.

The government also claimed that requests sent to the UPSC to fill up posts of principals was pending.

The government also admitted that of a total sanctioned strength of 15,273 PGTs, 4,244 posts were vacant, while 3,274 were filled by ad hoc guest teachers.

“These vacancies are likely to be filled up at the end of February 2017 by promotion of teachers,” the government said in its affidavit.

The affidavit has been filed in response to a contempt of court plea filed by NGO Social Jurist last year. The NGO had alleged that the Department of Education, despite clear directions from the Delhi HC, had failed to recruit teachers.