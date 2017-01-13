Delhi municipal schools closed till January 19 due cold weather

Schools running under the three municipal corporations of Delhi were also closed for few days in November in view of the heavy smog. (Source: File) Schools running under the three municipal corporations of Delhi were also closed for few days in November in view of the heavy smog. (Source: File)

Municipal primary schools in Delhi will be closed till January 19 in view of the extreme cold conditions prevailing in the city. North and South Corporations and New Delhi Municipal Council on Friday issued orders in this regard. The national capital has been under the grip of biting cold for the past few weeks, with the mercury plummeting to 2 degrees Celsius in parts of the city on Thursday. Though the minimum temperature increased slightly to 4.3 degrees Celsius on Friday, three notches below the season’s average, intense cold conditions continued in the national capital on Friday.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

“The SDMC has decided to close all schools under its jurisdiction keeping in view the extreme cold weather in the capital city,” South Delhi Mayor Shyam Sharma said. SDMC’s Standing Committee Chairman Shailender Singh Monti said the corporation has taken the decision to “protect the school-going children from the extreme cold conditions”.

“Schools under North Delhi Municipal Corporation have also been closed till January 19,” a senior NDMC official said. EDMC schools are also to be closed in all likelyhood, as the civic body is also considering taking the decision, a senior EDMC official said. New Delhi Municipal Council has also ordered to close its primary wings till January 19.

“In view of the extreme cold, primary sections of our schools have been closed,” the Council’s spokesperson said. About 10 lakh students are enrolled in the schools administered by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), Nouth Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

Schools running under the three municipal corporations of Delhi were also closed for few days in November in view of the heavy smog, the worst the national capital faced in 17 years.