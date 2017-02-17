Delhi High Court seeks UPSC response on vacant teachers posts

The Delhi High Court has asked Union Public Service Commission response over the massive shortage of teaching staff, including principals, in schools run by Delhi government and the MCDs. Justice Manmohan made UPSC a party as it is responsible for recruitment of principals. The matter for further hearing on March 9.

Apart from the commission, the court also sought replies from the Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs) and the Directorate of Education (DoE) regarding the number of vacancies in each school in the category of Principal, Vice-Principal, Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Special Educators and Assistant Teachers.

The plea, filed by NGO Social Jurist through its counsel Ashok Agarwal, said there are “as many as 26,031 (this does not include 9,000 posts created by Delhi government in 2015) vacant posts of teachers.”

The petition also demanded contempt action to be taken against the government for allegedly not ensuring ‘zero vacancy’ in its schools at the start of the academic session and deploying 176 teaching staff for court work, instead of teaching.

DoE had earlier in an affidavit claimed that the deficiency in teaching staff was just around 12 per cent, by taking into account the teachers employed on contract.

The court, however, did not agree with the government’s stand to count contract teachers in the total strength.

DoE had also said that the interest of students was unaffected as suitable replacements were engaged on contract when the teachers were deployed on court work.

It had also said that none of its schools was without a Principal as the Vice-Principals have taken up the responsibility.

This submission was made in response to the NGO’s allegation, in its plea filed through advocate Ashok Aggarwal, that there were vacant Principal posts in 80 per cent of the Delhi government schools.

