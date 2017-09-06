Delhi high court. (File) Delhi high court. (File)

Delhi High Court directs 98 private and unaided schools to refund 75 per cent excess fee and deposit it in 10 days as cash/FDR/ bank guarantee with registrar, says ANI. According to a government official, the amount collectively owed by the schools amounted to around Rs 300 crore.

Last month, the Delhi government’s proposal to take over 449 private unaided schools got the official nod by L-G Anil Baijal. However, the government officials told the Indian Express that at least 17 schools had already “refunded excess fee charged from parents despite government orders”.

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “The schools will not be allowed to loot students like they used to do under previous governments due to political collusion. But if they don’t implement, we will take them over as a last resort. I hope we don’t have to take over.”

