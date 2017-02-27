Nursery admissions: Delhi High Court dismisses AAP government’s appeal on new norms

The judge had also said the interim stay on the January 7 notification would remain in place. (Representational) The judge had also said the interim stay on the January 7 notification would remain in place. (Representational)

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s appeal against an order staying its new nursery admission norms based on neighbourhood criterion. The Delhi government had appealed against the single-judge interim order that stayed Delhi government’s criterion saying “a student’s educational fate can’t be relegated to only his/her position on a map”.

Justice Manmohan had said the criterion was “arbitrary and discriminatory” as it benefitted only those parents who live close to good private schools.

The judge had also said the interim stay on the January 7 notification would remain in place till final disposal of the pleas challenging the Delhi Government order directing the private unaided schools to accept nursery admission norms based only on the neighbourhood or distance criteria.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government, however, believed that in the absence of the neighbourhood criterion, schools would accept admission in an arbitrary and opaque manner along with justifying charging exorbitant fees. They had earlier said that the order passed by the single judge was “totally wrong”, “erroneous” and “against the law”

In two directives on December 19, 2016 and January 7, the Delhi government had made it compulsory for the 298 private schools built on Delhi Development Authority land to admit children for nursery who live in that neighbourbood or stay within a certain distance from the school.

