Delhi HC upholds CBSE’s upper age limit for NEET

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a plea challenging CBSE’s notification on age restrictions for medical aspirants of reserved and general categories to apply for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG. It also allowed students of open schools and those who have studied privately to take the entrance test.

The CBSE’s January 22 notification declares that students, who have studied in open school, had biology or biotechnology as additional subject, taken more than two years to complete their class XI and XII and studied privately, as eligible to apply for the medical entrance test.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Chander Shekhar said the proviso to the clause of the CBSE’s January 22 notification, prescribing upper age limit of 25 years for general category candidates and 30 years for reserved category candidates, is “legal and valid”. The bench also said the proviso to a clause of the regulations disqualifying recognised open school board candidates is “struck down and declared unconstitutional”.

“Students/candidates, who have done class XII from National Institute of Open Schooling or recognised open school state boards, would not be treated as per se disqualified for selection and appearance in NEET examination,” the bench said. On February 28, another bench of the high court had put on hold the operation of the CBSE’s January 22 notification.

