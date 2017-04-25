Delhi HC stays order upholding JNU admission policy based on UGC regulations

Delhi High Court. (File Photo) Delhi High Court. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed its order upholding the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) admission policy for MPhil and PhD courses based on the UGC regulations, news agency PTI reported.

According to the July 2016 regulations of the University Grants Commission (UGC), a cap had been put on the number of students per professor/supervisor in MPhil and PhD courses in all varsities.

According to PTI, a single judge of the Delhi High Court had held that the JNU admission policy was bound by the UGC regulations and JNU had to accept them.

The Delhi High Court’s findings came while it dismissed some students’ plea challenging the JNU’s admission policy based on the UGC regulations. In their appeal, the students, contended that the single judge had “granted complete supremacy to the applicability of the UGC Act”, PTI reported.

On the other hand, the “effect and operation of the findings on law” of the judge was stayed till April 28 by a two-judge bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Anu Malhotra, on an appeal filed by the students.

Passing the interim order, the bench said that the findings of the single judge “would have wide ramifications” and the appellant students had “made out a prima facie case”.

“In view thereof, it is directed that till the next date of hearing, there shall be a stay of the effect and operation of the findings on law of the single judge,” the bench said.

