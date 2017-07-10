Delhi govt to merge 6 schools over ‘poor enrolment’

Ajay Veer Yadav, general secretary, GSTA, said: “Zone-27 comprises schools in Old Delhi, where most students are Muslim. They need Urdu teachers. Instead of filling up the teaching posts, the government is merging the schools.” Ajay Veer Yadav, general secretary, GSTA, said: “Zone-27 comprises schools in Old Delhi, where most students are Muslim. They need Urdu teachers. Instead of filling up the teaching posts, the government is merging the schools.”

The Delhi government has decided to merge six government schools, citing poor enrolment in these institutions. While five of these schools are in Old Delhi, one is in Karol Bagh.

While the Government School Teachers’ Association (GSTA) alleged that the government has targeted the schools in Old Delhi that teach Urdu and demanded that the merger be put on hold, the government maintained the move was because of administrative reasons.

Ajay Veer Yadav, general secretary, GSTA, said: “Zone-27 comprises schools in Old Delhi, where most students are Muslim. They need Urdu teachers. Instead of filling up the teaching posts, the government is merging the schools.”

Atishi Marlena, adviser to education minister Manish Sisodia, said, “Some of these are very small schools with very few students. Bringing these schools together will ease administrative decisions. It is also being done so that most schools run in the morning shift.”

The schools being merged in old Delhi are – Government Girls Senior Secondary School (GGSSS) with Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV) No-II Zeenat Mahal; GGSSS Panama Building with SKV No.1 Jama Masjid; GGSSS Bela Road with GGSSS Pataudi House; SKV Haveli Azam Khan with GGMS Bulbuli Khana — an Urdu medium school. The fifth school in Old Delhi, Government Boys Senior Secondary School no 2 Jama Masjid, will be merged with Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya Number 1, Jama Masjid. The Government Girls Middle School, Dev Nagar, in Karol Bagh will be merged with GGSSS New Rohtak Road.

