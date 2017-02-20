Delhi govt to launch mobile app for school management bodies

The Delhi government will soon launch a mobile application to assist the members of school management committees (SMCs) in their functioning. The SMCs have 16 members each comprising a teacher, a principal, 12 parents, an MLA and a social activist. The AAP dispensation had last year directed the school management committees to ensure a bigger role for parents in the running of schools.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“The SMC app will not only provide a virtual platform to the management bodies to connect with the members and be updated on issues pertaining to the functioning of the schools but also act as a record maintenance tool,” a Delhi government official said.

Besides SMC members, officials of the Directorate of Education and other departments concerned will have access to the application.