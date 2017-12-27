Delhi govt to audit accounts of city’s private schools

Now, with the government deciding to audit schools’ financial accounts, it is likely that in this academic session there will be no fee hike. Now, with the government deciding to audit schools’ financial accounts, it is likely that in this academic session there will be no fee hike.

The Delhi government will audit the financial accounts of all 1,700 private schools in the city before they increase their fee citing implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission. This decision comes five days after the Delhi High Court put a stay on the government circular, which had, as an interim measure, allowed schools to increase their fees by up to 15%.

Now, with the government deciding to audit schools’ financial accounts, it is likely that in this academic session there will be no fee hike. Sources said the decision was taken Tuesday in a meeting attended by CM Arvind Kejriwal, Education Minister Sisodia among others, after complaints by parents about schools “indiscriminately increasing fees”. Last year, the Delhi government had audited the accounts of 150 schools built on government land after they had made a proposal to increase the fees.

“This time, the accounts of all private schools will be audited. During our last audit, we had found that the schools were siphoning off funds to the parent trust and in the name of development fee, they were constructing school buildings. Whereas the rule says that the money collected can be used only for the functioning of the school, furniture and equipment. We had received complaints from various quarters, following which this decision was taken,” said Atishi Marlena, advisor to Sisodia.

A CA under the supervision of the DoE will audit the accounts in the next three months. Private school principals said the government should complete the audit so that they can pay their teachers. “We have done what the government asked us to do, but why this deficit trust with private schools? Until we increase the fees we cannot pay teachers,” said Ameeta Mulla Wattal, principal, Springdales School, Pusa Road.

