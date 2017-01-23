Delhi govt reduced scholarships for SC/ST students: Swaraj India

Political outfit Swaraj India has alleged that the Delhi government has reduced the number of scholarships for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes students in 2015-16.

“Data shows that the number of school scholarships awarded to SC/ST/OBC students came down from 7,50,021 in 2014-15 to 6,79,976 in 2015-16. A scheme meant for higher education for SC/ ST/OBC saw a drop of 40%,” a statement issued by the party said.

A government official, however, said, “Such fluctuations happen because of change in enrolment numbers.”