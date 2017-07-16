Delhi govt considers stopping funds to some DU colleges

Delhi University (Express Photo) Delhi University (Express Photo)

As Delhi University has deferred the formation of a governing body in government-funded colleges, the Delhi government is considering withholding funds to these colleges. There are 28 colleges which are funded by the government. While 12 of them are fully funded, the government provides 5 per cent grant to the 16 others. The remaining 95 per cent is given by the UGC. “We are seriously considering stopping funding to all DU colleges. Why should we give money to them when our governing bodies cannot be constituted?” a government official said.

On June 8, the government had written to DU asking it to speed up the notification for the governing body, and to begin appointment of new staff in these colleges “only after constituting a new governing body”. University officials could not be reached for a comment.

