Delhi government schools students outshine private counterparts

Students of government schools in the capital have outperformed those studying in private schools, as per the CBSE Class XII results, which were declared Sunday. This year, the pass percentage at government schools stood at 88.27%, as against the 79.27% at private schools. The pass percentage at the Delhi government schools is six per cent higher than the national CBSE average of 82.03%. Calling it an #AAPEducationSuccess, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Education Minister Manish Sisodia. “Manish you have made all those lakhs of volunteers proud who worked hard and sacrificed so much for AAP movement,” Kejriwal said in a tweet. Sisodia, meanwhile, congratulated all children, teachers and principals for the “outstanding performance”. “Children studying in government and private schools are both ours. But it is a moment of pride that children studying in government schools are performing so much better,” Sisodia said.

The government also attributed the success to the introduction of several initiatives. The Science topper, Vikas Upadhaya from Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Yamuna Vihar, scored a 97%, while the Commerce topper, Garvit Dang, is from Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Shalimar Bagh, who scored a 96.2%. Attributing his success to his teachers, Dang told The Indian Express, “I had expected to score over 95 marks in Maths and Business Studies. I am happy and want to pursue BCom (Hons) from Delhi University. I hope I can get through SRCC.”

With a pass percentage of 99.7%, Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas (RPVVs) outperformed Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) where 94.6% students cleared the exams. In the 17 RPVVS in the capital, 33 students scored a perfect 100 in one or more subjects and the number of students with a score of over 90% has gone up from 547 to 554 this year. The topper in Humanities is Jyoti from Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Nangloi, with 94.8%. From the vocational stream, Harshita of the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Dhansa, topped with 93%.

