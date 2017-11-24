Delhi government school guest teachers to get maternity benefits

Delhi LG Anil Baijal Delhi LG Anil Baijal

In a relief to thousands of guest teachers working in the Delhi government-run schools, the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has approved a proposal to entitle maternity benefits to these teachers. As per the official order, “It has been decided to extend the benefits under the Maternity Benefits Act, 1961 and Maternity Benefits (Amendment) Act, 2017 to all guest teachers working in Directorate of Education, Delhi Government.”

The Delhi School Tribunal pulled up a private school for “illegally and arbitrarily” terminating the services of a contract teacher on grounds that she asked for maternity leave, and ordered that she be “reinstated” by September 30.

The Delhi Guest Teachers Association has been demanding regularisation of over 17,000 guest teachers, pay parity when compared to permanent teachers and maternity benefits.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had at a meeting assured the association of fulfilling their demands.

Delhi has been facing a shortage of teachers for nearly two decades. The Delhi government recently decided to regularise all guest teachers appointed since 2010. In this regard, a recruitment notification was released in August which was put on hold after it was informed that the authorities have not complied with the high court’s 2001 order.

