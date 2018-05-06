Delhi government orders private school to disburse pending salaries

The government has also asked all schools in the national capital to ensure that salaries of all employees are disbursed maximum by the 7th of every month. Express Photo by Praveen Khanna The government has also asked all schools in the national capital to ensure that salaries of all employees are disbursed maximum by the 7th of every month. Express Photo by Praveen Khanna

The Delhi government has directed Guru Harkishan Public School in Punjabi Bagh area to disburse salaries to teachers and employees after a probe found an inordinate delay in salary disbursement since March last year, according to an official order.

The government has also asked all schools in the national capital to ensure that salaries of all employees are disbursed maximum by the 7th of every month. Following complaints from teachers of Guru Harkishan Public School, the Directorate of Education (DoE) had ordered an inquiry into the matter. The school authorities were not available for comment on the issue.

“An inquiry was conducted by a team constituted by the department to inquire into the allegation and as per their report, some delay might have occurred due to the introduction of the centralized accounting system or due to transfer of funds from the cash-rich branches to non-cash rich branches of the GHP schools,” an official order said. “The reply of the school was examined and found not satisfactory on the ground that the school has disbursed salary to teachers and employees in their saving bank accounts with a delay of 5 days to maximum 45 days in violation of the norms,” the order added.

The DoE communication further said that the management committee of Guru Harkishan Public School and all private schools should ensure payment of salaries to their staff by 7th day of each month.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App