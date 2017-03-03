Delhi: Government guest teachers to get 50-80% hike

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia. (File photo) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia. (File photo)

Soon after getting approval from the Lieutenant General’s office, the Delhi government on Thursday announced that salaries of guest teachers in government schools will be raised by 50 per cent to 80 per cent under various categories. The move is likely to benefit at least 17,000 teachers. Announcing the hike, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said, “We had been fighting for this for over a year. The guest teachers are very talented but they used to get very less salary, which was no motivation for them to work hard. So, we have decided to increase their salaries substantially. The cabinet had approved the decision in December, and now it has been approved by the L-G.”

As per the revised salary, post graduate teachers (PGT), who get Rs 21,000 per month will now get Rs 34,000; for trained graduate teachers (TGT), the salary will go from Rs 18,000 to Rs 33,000, and assistant teachers who get Rs 16,000 will now get Rs 32,000. The changes will come in to effect from the date of notification, which the deputy CM said, will happen in a day or two.

Elaborating that guest teachers have made several demands, Sisodia said, is just one of the requests that they are fulfilling. “Out of many, we thought we should fulfil this one first. Guest teachers should get dignified salary package so that they can live a dignified life.”

All Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and non-CTET teachers are covered under the decision. “But we will ask all non-CTET teachers to clear the CTET examination soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta said the increase in salaries was overdue in view of the Seventh Pay Commission. “The government has not obliged them by giving them a hike, which is their right,” he said.

