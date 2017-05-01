Delhi Government directs schools to establish seed banks, encourage students to plant trees

The Delhi Government also provides financial assistance to schools for various environment-friendly action oriented programmes. (Photo for representation purpose) The Delhi Government also provides financial assistance to schools for various environment-friendly action oriented programmes. (Photo for representation purpose)

To make the students sensitive about the environment, the Delhi Government has directed all schools to establish seed banks to encourage students to plant trees in public places. The Directorate of Education (DoE) has asked the schools to conduct the exercise through their eco-clubs. “You are hereby requested to set up seed banks where students will be oriented to save every seed possible and plant and nurture them in creative, recycled pots and ultimately plant them in public places during the monsoon,” a communication sent to schools read.

For the initiative, the AAP government has joined hands with an NGO “WePlant” which has initiated a campaign — “save a million seeds this summer”.

The Delhi Government also provides financial assistance to schools for various environment-friendly action oriented programmes including rain water harvesting, waste paper recycling machine, solar water heating system, vermi compost set up and solar signages.

In another circular, DOE has directed city schools to install air purifiers to ensure students don’t face health hazards due to air pollution. The Director of Education (DoE) has asked schools to create awareness among students about adverse impact of indiscriminate burning of firecrackers on public health.

The schools, meanwhile, have been asked to submit a compliance report within 15 days.

