Delhi government de-recognises school for not providing free uniform, books

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

The Delhi government has sent a de-recognition notice to a private school in East Delhi for not providing free uniform and books to students admitted under the EWS category and directed two schools to roll back fee hike.

If the schools do not abide by the order, they will also face de-recognition, according to government officials. The action comes after the parents of the children studying in these schools met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, during Janta Samvad at his residence. “A complaint was lodged before the Chief Minister against a private school, Victor Public School, Maujpur, that the school was not providing free uniform, books & other stationeries to the students belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category,” a senior Delhi government official said.

“The school was directed by the department of education to provide books and uniforms as per norms but it defied the lawful directions and did not comply. The School has now been served with a de-recognition notice for violating norms related to the EWS/DG category,” he added. Later, the chief minister in a tweet said, “For the first time in the country, schools are being disciplined. They are not being allowed to hike fees arbitrarily. Many schools are being made to return hiked fees. Because there is an honest government in Delhi.”

The government has also directed Mahavir Senior Model School, Sangam Park and Queen Mary’s Public School, Model Town III to roll back fee hike. “The government took a strong note of the complaints of arbitrary fee hike in violation of the judgement of Supreme Court and High Court and also the directions of the education department. The schools have also been asked to refund the increased fee to the parents,” the official said. The schools could not be reached for their comments on the issue.

In another complaint submitted to the chief minister, parents informed him of hiked fee being charged by the Bal Bharti Public School, Pitampura in the name of implementation of the seventh pay commission. The school was asked to clarify its position by the CM office.

“Bal Bharti Public School in its reply said that it has not increased any fee during the year 2016-17 and 2017-18. It said that the school will abide by directions and instructions of the education department in this regard and all extra funds collected have been kept separately and would be adjusted,” the official added.

