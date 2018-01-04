Delhi: Errors in list on Directorate of Education website cause nursery admission chaos

(File Photo) (File Photo)

A week after nursery admissions for 75% of the seats in private schools began, it has been found that the consolidated criteria list for each school put up on the Directorate of Education (DoE) website is different from the district-wise list and the school websites. Additionally, admission criteria for 199 of the 1,695 schools are yet to be uploaded on the DoE site.

While the district-wise list of schools shows the correct data, the consolidated list shows incorrect data — most from last year. The idea behind uploading the consolidated list was to ensure parents can find all information on a single website. Instead, the discrepancies have created confusion, with schools receiving incessant calls.

For example, in case of Delhi Public School, R K Puram, the district-wise list shows 40 points have been allotted for aspirants residing within a 3-km radius of the school. The consolidated list, however, shows that 40 points will be given to those live within a 1-km radius. Similarly, while Springdales, Dhaula Kuan, has allotted three points if the aspirant is a girl — as reflected in the district-wise list — the consolidated list shows it as 10 points.

At Springdales, Pusa Road, sibling points of 32 have been written as 27 in the consolidated list. DPS, Mathura Road, has 70 points allotted to neighbourhood of 0-8 km but it has been written as 60 points for 0-7 km in the consolidated list.

Springdales, Pusa Road, principal Ameeta Mulla Wattal said she has written letters to the DoE regarding the issue. “We were asked to put up the parameters on December 26, and an official from the school had even gone to Timarpur — the DoE hub — to get the data uploaded. But the DoE website is still showing last year’s data on one part of their site. They are the ones who have to fix this. We have been receiving several calls,” she said.

Manohar Lal, principal, DPS, Mathura Road, claimed, “Some news media used the incorrect information from the DoE website for their reports, which has resulted in problems for us.”

While DoE Director Saumya Gupta could not be reached, Atishi Marlena, advisor to the Education Minister, did not respond to calls.

