Delhi doubled education expenditure, improved enrolment in five years: Study

Delhi has more than doubled its expenditure on education over the past five years according to a survey. The national capital spent Rs 10,690 on the sector last year as compared to Rs 4,799 in 2011-12. This effect has paralleled in the enrolment ratios in private schools.

The Economic Survey of Delhi found that the increase from 18 to 23 per cent on the education sector since 2011-12, which is the highest ratio aggregate spending to education ratio, even in comparison to Assam. In 2016-17 the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) was at 1.72, beating Assam’s 22 per cent. This is even higher than the national average of 16.4 per cent.

School enrolment has also witnessed an increase whether the schools be government aided or unaided. The survey found that total enrolment has risen from 44.13 in 2011-12 to 44.30 in 2016-17, despite the decline in the number of schools from 5798 to 5796.

This trend, however, reverses at the senior secondary government school level. There has been an increase in the number of government schools in the country since 2014, but this has not inspired a rise in enrolment. Rather, there has been a decline in the number of students enrolled in government schools in 2014-15 (15.42 lakh) to 2015-16 (15.09 lakh).

Meanwhile, the student-teacher ratio has increased to 30 and enrolment in private schools has ascended to 15.26 lakh from 14.71 lakh. Privates schools have also seen an increase in the secondary and senior secondary level from 17.30 students to 29.96 students.

The study also found an improvement in the pass percentage in the capital at the senior secondary level with 87.01 per cent. This is higher than the national pass percentage. Performance of class 10 students, however, has been on the decline with students scoring 91.76 per cent in 2016 compared to the 98.4 per cent average in 2013.

