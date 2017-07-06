Delhi CET 2017: Second allotment results to be announced at cetdelhi.nic.in

Delhi CET 2017: The first round of counselling began on June 17 and ended on June 29. Delhi CET 2017: The first round of counselling began on June 17 and ended on June 29.

Delhi CET 2017: The Department of Training and Technical Education of Delhi (DTTE) is likely to release the second allotment results for the Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to Polytechnic institutes in Delhi. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their allotment from the official website of the exam.

The first round of counselling began on June 17 and ended on June 29. As per the official site, the second allotment results should be released today and the allotment process for this round will carry on till July 12. The third counselling results will be released on July 19.

“If the candidate does not Freeze the allotted seat, the next higher preference will be allotted to him/her automatically in the next round subject to availability of seats and the candidate will not be allowed to retain the earlier allotment under any circumstances,” the DTTE said in an official notice.

Steps to check the second allotment results for Delhi CET polytechnic 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for the exam (cetdelhi.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the link for the allotment results.

Step 3: Login to the site and search for the second allotment.

Step 4: Download the allotment results and submit your choice for the second round.

Step 5: Keep a copy of the results for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd