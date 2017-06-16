Delhi CET 2017 result to be declared today at cetdelhi.nic.in

CET result will be announced on cetdelhiexam.nic.in CET result will be announced on cetdelhiexam.nic.in

CET result 2017: The Delhi Department of Training And Technical Education (DTTE) will release the results of the Common Entrance Test (CET) today at 4 pm. The candidates can visit the official website at cetdelhiexam.nic.in. Thousands of candidates have applied for CET to seek admission into diploma courses in AICTE approved institutions in Delhi.

CET result 2017, steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Result link of the desired course’ flashing towards the right side of the page.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your roll number and other details

Step 4: The result will appear. Download and take a print out.

Candidates are selected through the CET based on their performance. The final admission is made according to the order of merit and the preference given by the candidate in their application. Counselling of candidates will be done at Delhi. The counselling will begin from June or July. The classes will commence in August.

Documents require during counselling:

– Payment receipt of Online Part – payment made by the candidate.

– Copy of Provisional Allotment letter, online registration slip, copy of choices submitted by candidate, two latest identical colour photographs of 7.0 cm x 5.5 cm size same as that of on the admit card

– Admit card of CET –2017(Original).

7. Proof of date of birth (Secondary School Certificate) (Original and two self-attested photocopies).

8. Certificate and Mark Sheet of the qualifying examination issued by the Board/University (Original and two self attested photocopies). In case the original certificate is not awarded at the level of the School, provisional certificate/ downloaded copy of mark sheet duly authenticated by concerned the school principal.

