Delhi: Blockade lifted, but JNUSU says will continue protest

JNUSU vice-president Simone Zoya Khan said, “The form of our protest will now change. We plan to protest daily at the admin block.” JNUSU vice-president Simone Zoya Khan said, “The form of our protest will now change. We plan to protest daily at the admin block.”

The almost month-long blockade of several Centres and Schools in JNU, in protest against mandatory attendance, has been lifted, with the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) taking the decision in this regard in its council meeting. Meanwhile, the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) has decided to continue its open-air classes for the rest of the semester in protest against the move.

An emergent JNUSU council meeting was held on April 8. “Taking the mandate from several Centre-level GBMs, it was unanimously agreed by councillors of all Schools that academic activities should continue as the student community across centres is deeply concerned regarding their due scholarships, upcoming end-semester examinations, and submission of thesis, dissertation. The council mandated that students should continue the attendance boycott,” the JNUSU said.

JNUSU vice-president Simone Zoya Khan said, “The form of our protest will now change. We plan to protest daily at the admin block till they listen and agree to meet us. However, there will be no blockade or obstruction of work.”

Meanwhile, the JNUTA Monday started constructing outdoor class spaces, in the parking lots of three Schools, for the remaining teaching period of the semester “so that some of the classes can continue in protest mode, while the rest can take place inside the school buildings”.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App